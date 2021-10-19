FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – No bond for accused cop killer Jason Banegas who appeared in court Tuesday morning for the murder of Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino.

In court, it was revealed Banegas, 18, was just released from jail 30 days ago on juvie probation out of Miami-Dade County which started in August.

He is being charged with felony murder, armed burglary, resisting arrest with violence, grand theft firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm.

The judge also revealed officer Chirino was shot in the face, leading to his death.

Banegas was quiet as he was transferred from the police department to the Broward County Jail on Monday evening.

Chirino, 28, was fatally shot Sunday evening while he and fellow officers were responding to a ‘suspicious incident’ in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive.

Police say they were responding to a person on a bicycle pulling on vehicle door handles and attempting to break into them. Immediately after the shooting, several officers rendered aid, but Chirino was pronounced dead a short time later at nearby Memorial Regional Hospital.

“There are no words that can comfort the pain that your family is feeling right now. And that pain extends here with his brothers and sisters in our department,” said Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien on Monday.

Monday afternoon, the body of the fallen officer and his family members were escorted in a motorcycle led processional from the hospital to the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office where police officers from different departments and Broward sheriff’s deputies were on hand to honor him.

“To Officer Chirino’s family, we offer our deepest condolences. Your son selflessly devoted his life to law enforcement. He was a great officer and will leave a lasting impact on our community,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien said Chirino graduated from Coral Park Senior High in Miami. He went on to graduate from Florida International University in 2015 with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.

He had been with the department since 2017. He received five supervisor’s commendations and was selected as the Officer of the Month for June of 2020.