MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A diagnosis earlier this year changed Hamalie Sahadeo’s life. It was the day she found out she had breast cancer.

“The most difficult time was when I got a phone call from my radiologist that breast cancer was detected,” she said. “I didn’t know what the future would hold.”

Hamalie is now an advocate for breast cancer awareness.

She spent Tuesday at Broward Health Medical Center touring a giant inflatable breast in the hospital lobby. It’s 12 feet high and 19 feet wide and interactive, showing parts of a woman’s breast with healthy breast tissue before the different stages of breast cancer. The idea is to encourage early detection through mammograms and self-examinations.

“October is breast cancer awareness month and we want to show how important early detection and self-examination can be,” said Dr. Alia Abdula, a surgical oncologist and /Broward Health.

Thanks to early detection Hamatie is cancer-free, completing surgery and radiation therapy in four short months.

“I’m doing fine,” she said. “I’m so happy and feeling positive. My family and co-workers were a big part of my healing.”

Hamalie encourages other women to take an active role in breast cancer awareness.

“I always pushed my mammograms away,” she said. “Now I see how important they are not only for me but for all women around the world.”

Hamalie just celebrated a birthday last week. Her breast cancer diagnosis was the best news she could ever ask for.