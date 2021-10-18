TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning about a scam targeting drivers in the state.
The department said scammers are sending out text messages asking people to confirm their Florida driver’s license information.
🚨SCAM ALERT: FLHSMV will never text Floridians asking for personal, medical, or driver license information. If you receive a text asking for this information, it is a scam. Please help spread the word. pic.twitter.com/Y11SudrNDH
— FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) October 17, 2021
The agency said if you receive this text do not reply.