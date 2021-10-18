WATCH LIVEHollywood Police Give Update On Officer Who Died After Altercation Sunday Night
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida Department Of Highway Safety, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning about a scam targeting drivers in the state.

The department said scammers are sending out text messages asking people to confirm their Florida driver’s license information.

The agency said if you receive this text do not reply.

CBSMiami.com Team