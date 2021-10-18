FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood Police officer has died after he was shot by a suspect Sunday night.

Hollywood police said they received reports of a suspicious person in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive around 10:30 p.m.

“Officers responded to the area and came in contact with a suspect. At that point an altercation took place and Officer Yandy Chirino was shot,” said Police Chief Chris O’Brien.

Chirino was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries.

“The medical staff there worked tirelessly to save his life. But the injuries were too severe and officer Chirino passed away,” said O’Brien.

WATCH: Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien Update On Officer Chirino’s Death

The chief said the suspect, 18-year-old Jason Banegas, was taken into custody.

“He has an extensive arrest history and will be charged with the following, armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting with violence, and first degree murder,” said O’Brien.

Chirino was 28-year-old and had been with the department since 2017. He received five supervisor’s commendations and was selected as the Officer of the Month for June of 2020.

“To be here this morning united in grief and sadness at the loss of this young man is a tragic reminder of the dangers our officers face every day and the fragile nature of human life,” said Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy.