SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers have started the season as well as they could have drawn it up.

Two straight wins, scoring five goals in each win, all of them at even strength.

Offensive stars have been plentiful from Sam Bennett’s hat trick on Saturday against the Islanders to both Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scoring two goals each in opening night’s overtime win.

Perhaps the most encouraging news of all though is the play of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The veteran begins his third year with the Panthers and after an off-season where he made some changes to his game and equipment, it looks like the old Bob from his Columbus days may have returned. He’s been steady and making the key saves at the key times.

In Saturday’s win, the Panthers got some highlight reel goals from Bennett, Anthony Duclair, and Aleksander Barkov. With remarkable patience, skill, and ability to finish the goals were prime examples of this team’s depth and talent.

Now the Panthers renew their rivalry with Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. It’s the first of four meetings this season. The preseason games got nasty, with physical play and fights, a carryover from last season’s playoff battle. Thursday the Panthers host another Stanley Cup contender, Colorado. So after pounding the Islanders 5-1, this week brings two more tests against some of the top teams in the league.

Congratulations the Jonathan Huberdeau who picked up his 500th NHL point on Saturday night in his 593rd NHL game. Drafted 10 years ago, he has emerged as a bonafide NHL superstar.