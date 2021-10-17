FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police have recovered the body of Erika Verdecia who was reported missing last month.
Verdecia, 33, was last seen on September 24th in the area of 8200 Sunset Strip.
At the time, police said Verdecia was the mother of a young daughter and her not returning home was completely out of character.
On Sunday, Sunrise police posted on Twitter that they had Eric Pierson in custody and he had confessed to the murder of Verdecia.
“Although this tragic news does not bring Erika back to her family and friends, we hope that it can bring some closure to her loved ones,” police said in the tweet.