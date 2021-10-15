MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is offering two $1 million rewards for information leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old Pakistani man described by a federal agent as a “prolific human smuggler.”
One of the rewards would be for the arrest of Abid Ali Khan. The other would be for information leading to the financial disruption of his alleged smuggling network.
Khan is accused of leading an operation that has profited from trafficking hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and southwest Asia into the United States without legal permission since 2015.
He was indicted in April on multiple federal charges including conspiracy, encouraging immigrants to enter the U.S. illegally, and bringing an immigrant into the country without legal permission, according HSI.
The reward is offered under the Department of State's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program.
