MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Broward Judge Elizabeth Scherer has accepted a guilty plea from self-confessed Parkland massacre shooter Nikolas Cruz on four felony charges in his jail battery case and guilty pleas are expected next week in the deadly school shooting.

Cruz, a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student plead guilty to assault and battery on a law enforcement officer after deputies say he attacked BSO Detention Sgt. Raymond Beltran back in November 2018.

Video from the jail shows Cruz walking around tables in a common area. He exchanged words with Beltran who told him “not drag his sandals around while in a jail dayroom,” according to the police report.

Cruz then reportedly flipped him off Beltran before rushing at him, tackling him to the ground. Beltran was able to flip him over. They two then struggled over Beltran’s stun gun which went off but didn’t strike anyone. Cruz then slipped from Beltran’s grasp and allegedly punched him. Beltran then punched Cruz in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Cruz’s attorney also told Judge Scherer that he will plead guilty to murder in the 2018 gun massacre that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

He faces 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Sources say punishment for the 17 counts of attempted murder will mean 17 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. The question is whether the court will agree to 17 life sentences for the murder charges. If not, there will be a penalty phase, where a jury is selected.

Judge Scherer noted Cruz, now 23, could change his mind before his plea hearing, which she agreed to set for Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Cruz’s lawyers have repeatedly offered to plead guilty in return for a guaranteed sentence of life in prison, but prosecutors have refused to drop their pursuit of the death penalty. A guilty plea would both avoid a traumatic, lengthy trial and still allow a jury to decide Cruz’s fate.

Much of the penalty phase would likely focus on Cruz’s mental condition at the time of the slayings, with prosecutors emphasizing their horrific nature and Cruz’s intensive planning beforehand.