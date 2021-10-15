MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami has possibly found a new way to keep you glued to a live stream, they have launched Eagle Cam.

The idea came after a pair of Bald Eagles lost their young last spring at a nest they build in South Miami, the specific location is not disclosed to protect the animals. The Zoo and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County built a new platform for the nest using a Papasan chair frame, then they installed cameras to monitor the duo.

“A lot of the experts said no, they’re going to see the platform, cameras we install they’re going to fly away,” Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director.

Eagles usually mate for life, and the Zoo estimates this pair may have only had one offspring survive in the last decade.

“Because these parents had returned to that tree year after year and that nest kept on falling.”

This past September the birds came back to the area where they’ve been making a nest, at first it didn’t look like that wanted to stay.

“They were at adjacent branches, looking down. And then one day the female flew down on the platform and they both flew away and we were going oh.”

Then experts saw them flying back with sticks. Magill thinks it took a little adjusting. He even put together a funny voiceover video of what he thinks the eagles were saying to each other about their new digs.

“Honey look at this amazing piece of wood I found. You mean this log… It’s enormous… No, no, no. Are you kidding me? I flew over a mile with this thing.”

And there’s a lot to learn about eagle nesting habits, that’s why the zoo along with Wildlife Rescue of Dade County has made the high definition live streaming of the nest available to viewers now 24/7.

WATCH: Clip of bald eagles beginning to build a nest on a custom-made platform with a “creative voiceover” of what they may have been saying that most couples may be able to relate to.

“Hopefully by watching this and connecting they’ll be taught to understand and love these birds,” Magill explained.

Protecting the birds is important, after all, they’re America’s national symbol, and they were on the endangered species list as recently as 2007.

“It could be graphic, you never know what kind of prey they bring back, so this is nature in its purest form, it can be difficult to watch sometimes, but I think it’s important to see the incredible challenges nature faces.”

It’s hoped, viewers will get an intimate look at how eagles raise a family, but of course, that means, sometimes it comes with some bird squawking too.

The birds should be more active and in their nest around November and December, their traditional egg-laying season. To see the Eagle Cam click here.