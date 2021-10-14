MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — A family in Miami Gardens is trying to figure out who set one of their cars on fire early Thursday.

Surveillance video shared exclusively with CBS4 shows a person walking up to the car parked on Northwest 23rd Avenue moments before it goes up in flames.

WATCH: Surveillance video

“My wife was inside the house, in the kitchen getting ready for work. We heard a loud boom,” said Anthony Fisher, whose stepdaughter owns the car that caught on fire.

Miami-Dade firefighters responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt, but the front of the car was damaged by the fire.

Miami Gardens police said the suspect used a molotov cocktail.

Fisher and his family have lived in the neighborhood for 11 years and said they have no idea who would purposely set one of their cars on fire.

“It’s very upsetting,” he said. “But, we’re going to try and find out who did and go from there.”