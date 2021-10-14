MIAMI SHORES (CBSMiami) — Police have released surveillance video of a man who vandalized a statue of Jesus Christ at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores.

The video, taken on August 28, shows a man walking up to the statue and throw something at it.

WATCH: Surveillance Video

“You can see a person throwing whatever, I’m not sure if it was a large rock or if he was using a hammer, but you can see him going at the hand, at the hand, and finally, the hand is knocked off. Then the person just walks away,” explained Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami.

A second act of vandalism also took place around Sept. 30.

The pastor at St. Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ in front of the parish office damaged. It was left without hands or a head.

The vandals even went to the extremes to toss the head over the fence.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Miami Shores Police and while officials ask anyone with information to come forward, Archdiocese representatives say they are more concerned with who and why they did it.

“Having two attacks in a month kinda makes us feel that someone needs some help. You know we are in the business of forgiveness and we’re happy to forgive,” said Ross Agosta.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Shores Police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.