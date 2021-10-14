MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Butterball is recalling some of its ground turkey products due to possible contamination concerns.

The company says small pieces of hard blue plastic may have ended up in some of the products, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall affects more than 14-thousand pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ’s and Kroger grocery stores.

These are the recalled products:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of the products, but the FSIS is concerned that some of the turkey may be in the freezers and/or refrigerators of consumers.

People who still have the products in their freezers are urged to either throw them away or return them to the store.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at 800-288-8372.