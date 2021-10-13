MIAMI(CBSMiami) – Police have located the mother of a little girl who was dropped off at a local hospital.
The little girl was dropped off by an unknown woman to an off-duty plainclothes police officer on the outskirts of the Mercy Hospital compound on Tuesday.
Police said the child appears to be 2-years-old and in good health.
UPDATE: Detectives have successfully located the mother & have since made an arrest in this case. https://t.co/mLhl8oMPb9
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 13, 2021
The girl is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.