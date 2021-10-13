  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Girl Found, Local TV, Miami News, Missing Parents

MIAMI(CBSMiami) – Police have located the mother of a little girl who was dropped off at a local hospital.

The little girl was dropped off by an unknown woman to an off-duty plainclothes police officer on the outskirts of the Mercy Hospital compound on Tuesday.

Police said the child appears to be 2-years-old and in good health.

The girl is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

