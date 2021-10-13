Menu
South Florida Rainy Season Comes To An End This Week
This Friday marks the end of the rainy season here in South Florida.
Fired For Refusing The Vaccine? Don't Count On Unemployment Benefits
Workers who are fired for refusing to get inoculated against COVID-19 need not apply — for unemployment benefits.
PIX: Sumatran Tiger Cub Undergoes Medical Exam At Zoo Miami
Famous Breast Cancer Survivors
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To help put a face to the importance of early detection, here is a look at some famous breast cancer survivors.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Returns To Practice Wednesday, May Play Sunday Against Jaguars
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday and may return to play Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With Kyle Lowry, Heat Hoping For Run Back To NBA Title Contention
Kyle Lowry has been teammates with many of the best players in the world. He won an NBA championship in Toronto. He helped the U.S. capture an Olympic gold medal five years ago. He’s been to the All-Star Game six times.
Inter Miami CF Hopes To Stop 5-Game Skid Saturday Against Columbus Crew
Inter Miami CF hopes to get back on the winning track when they face the Columbus Crew this Saturday.
PIX: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Celebrate Super Bowl 55 Win
Tracking The Tropics
Hurricane News
Hurricane Preps
Superman's Son Comes Out As Bisexual In New Comic
DC Comics announced Monday that its new Superman, Jon Kent, is coming out as bisexual in a comic scheduled for November, marking a landmark moment for the publisher. Jon has taken on the mantle of Superman after his father, Clark Kent.
South Florida Business Owner Iman Kawa Faced Pandemic Challenges, Created Popular Cookie Company
A local business owner was able to face the challenges of the pandemic and created one of South Florida's most popular cookie companies.
Caribbean Culture Celebrations Kick Off At Miami Carnival Amid Strict COVID-19 Rules
There is a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture starting Friday as the revelry and merriment of the Miami Carnival returns.
Taste Of The Town: It's All About Connecting Crops & Community At Los Felix In Coconut Grove
Los Felix, located on Main Highway in Coconut Grove, has been described as an open love letter to the fine and nearly extinct traditions that make up authentic Mexican cuisine
The Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Coming To South Florida
The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their 2022 World Tour which will bring them to South Florida.
Musical Miami Duo 'Magdalena Bay' Gaining Attention & Fans
Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, the Miami-born and raised musicians behind the pop duo group Magdalena Bay, are getting lots of attention lately, including being named Best Pop Act 2021 by Miami News Times last month.
Register Here For The CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab Contest
Know a student who loves science and has a cool and innovative STEM project to show off? Register them for the CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab Contest for a chance to be featured on a Sunday CBS4 This Morning Newscast to discuss and display the project.
Travel
Some Southwest Airlines Passengers Face More Cancellations
Many Southwest Air passengers are searching for a way to get to their destination after nearly two thousand flights were canceled over the weekend.
