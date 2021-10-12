MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF executives, players, along with AutoNation representatives will be filling 2,500 comfort bags Tuesday for cancer patients at DRV PNK Stadium.
The team announced that the initiative marks the seventh annual DRVPNK Across America Day.
Team owner Jorge Mas, as well as, players Julián Carranza, Leandro González Pirez, Sami Guediri, and John McCarthy will join AutoNation EVP and Chief Customer Experience Officer Marc Cannon and associates for this initiative.
The team said that once the bags have been filled, 250 will be delivered to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to be distributed to cancer patients.