TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to all Floridians to be on the lookout for COVID-19 text scams.
According to Moody, there have been an increase in scammers sending out texts asking for driver’s license information.READ MORE: Aventura Police Launch Criminal Investigation Following Death Inside Elevator At Harbor Towers Condo
They claim this is necessary in order to remake their licenses and update their vaccination status.READ MORE: US Preventive Services Task Force Proposes Changes To Guidance Of Aspirin Use
Moody said that at no time will the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles ever reach out via text to ask for any personal information.MORE NEWS: Florida Education Association: State's Teacher Shortage Surges To More Than 5,000
She added the state is not updating licenses to include proof of vaccination.