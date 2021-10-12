  • CBS4 News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to all Floridians to be on the lookout for COVID-19 text scams.

According to Moody, there have been an increase in scammers sending out texts asking for driver’s license information.

They claim this is necessary in order to remake their licenses and update their vaccination status.

Moody said that at no time will the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles ever reach out via text to ask for any personal information.

She added the state is not updating licenses to include proof of vaccination.

