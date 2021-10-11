WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miramar Police, MIssing Teen

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – The Miramar Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Victoria Gonzalez.

Miramar PD said she’s been missing since Friday, September 17.

READ MORE: Broward School Board To Discuss Appointing Dr. Vickie Cartwright To Superintendent Position

She was last seen walking in the 10700 block of Miramar Blvd. near New Renaissance Middle School.

The 13-year-old was wearing a white shirt, a burgundy sweater and black pants.

READ MORE: Numerous South Florida Entities Under Review For Possible Vaccine Passport Ban Violation

Missing flyer for 13-year-old Victoria Gonzalez. (Source: Miramar Police Department)

Gonzalez stands 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 226 pounds.

Police said she may be in the Miami-Dade County area, noting the possibility of Miami Gardens, Opa-locka, North Miami, Kendall and Homestead.

MORE NEWS: Doctor At Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Enrolls Her Toddler In COVID Vaccine Trial

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.

CBSMiami.com Team