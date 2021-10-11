MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – The Miramar Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Victoria Gonzalez.
Miramar PD said she's been missing since Friday, September 17.
She was last seen walking in the 10700 block of Miramar Blvd. near New Renaissance Middle School.
The 13-year-old was wearing a white shirt, a burgundy sweater and black pants.
Gonzalez stands 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 226 pounds.
Police said she may be in the Miami-Dade County area, noting the possibility of Miami Gardens, Opa-locka, North Miami, Kendall and Homestead.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.