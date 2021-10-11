MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Monday morning.
It was less humid and a bit more comfortable with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
Highs climb to the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible later, the bulk of the storms will move inland.
This Columbus Day there are no advisories for boaters.
Monday night will be nice and mild with low to mid-70s, spotty showers are possible.
More of the same Tuesday, the breeze will build out of the east by Wednesday. Mid to late week we’ll see more of an onshore flow and more moisture that will likely lead to passing storms with highs near 90 degrees.