NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating 78-year-old Neville Palmer.
According to BSO, Palmer was last seen at around 7:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 7100 Kimberly Boulevard in North Lauderdale.
The 78-year-old was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers with white socks. Palmer stands 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
His family says he suffers from Alzheimer's disease.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at (954) 321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number (954) 764-4357.