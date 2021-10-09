MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed early Saturday morning following a crash on I-95 in Hollywood.
The Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles had stopped on the inside lane of southbound I-95, north of Sheridan Street, following a crash between both vehicles.
Authorities said both driver and passenger from both vehicles were standing outside of their vehicles when a third vehicle crashed into one of the vehicles.
That impact caused one of the parked vehicles to hit the pedestrians that were standing in front of it.
The FHP said a 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
The crash remains under investigation.