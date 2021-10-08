  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Hialeah Middle School, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Concerned parents showed up at Hialeah Middle School to pick up their kids Friday morning after learning that a threat was made on social media.

“Miami-Dade Schools Police is conducting a thorough investigation, including determining the source of the post. There is no reason, at this time, to believe the threat is credible,” said district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego

She said in an abundance of caution, there is an extra police presence at the school. She added the students are safe and continuing with their educational day.

