MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Concerned parents showed up at Hialeah Middle School to pick up their kids Friday morning after learning that a threat was made on social media.
“Miami-Dade Schools Police is conducting a thorough investigation, including determining the source of the post. There is no reason, at this time, to believe the threat is credible,” said district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego
She said in an abundance of caution, there is an extra police presence at the school. She added the students are safe and continuing with their educational day.