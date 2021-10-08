MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spent part of the day working at Versailles Restaurant Friday to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
She served coladas and talked to customers about local issues.
The event also celebrated diversity and the 50th year the restaurant has been in operation.
“This is our special time to lift up and say thank you to all hispanos. We are grateful for our Spanish heritage right here in Miami-Dade County,” said the mayor.
Hispanic Heritage Month runs through October 15.