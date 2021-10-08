MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Kids ages 5 to 11 could get their first COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the month and Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for kids in that age group.

So, what are the top 5 things parents need to know?

#1 — Let us talk timing.

An FDA panel is scheduled to meet on October 26th to go over the data and approval could come at the end of October.

#2– There is a dosage difference.

Kids in this age group would likely get one-third of the dose adults and teens get.

#3 — Experts say the side-effects are similar to what happens to adults– a sore arm– tiredness or headaches.

#4 — The white house says the vaccine is ready to roll.

With supply for pediatricians’ offices and community sites, along with pharmacies and maybe even some schools.

#5 — Could more states require COVID-19 vaccines for students?

The U.S. surgeon general thinks so.

“I think part of the reason you’re going to see more states likely move in that direction post-authorization is because we all want our kids to go back to school, to be able to stay in school and to be safe,” said U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy.

If the vaccine gets FDA approval, it still needs the CDC’s recommendation.

Based on the timeline of Pfizer’s vaccine for adults– some kids could be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving.

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)