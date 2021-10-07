(CBS) – United States Of Al returns for its second season on CBS tonight with the episode “Promises/Wadaha.” Al, Riley, Art, Lizzie and Vanessa work together against a ticking clock to get Al’s sister out of Afghanistan and to safety after Kabul falls. Tonight’s season premiere is inspired by the actual experiences of the Afghan and military veteran writers on the series who worked together to evacuate family members during the takeover of Afghanistan.

