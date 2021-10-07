MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s been a second arrest in the mass shooting at the El Mula banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade over the Memorial Day weekend.

Warneric Buckner, 20, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted first degree murder.

Desmond Owens, 26, Clayton Dillard III, 26, and Shaniqua Peterson, 32, were killed and nearly two dozen others were hurt in the May 30th shooting which happened outside the hall at 7630 NW 186 Street where a crowd had gathered for a rap show.

Miami-Dade said the shooting was a coordinated attack that involved two vehicles and at least five gunmen.

Surveillance video of a white Nissan Pathfinder shows three masked gunmen getting out of the vehicle before opening fire on the crowd gathered outside. They are then seen running back to the SUV and speeding away. The stolen SUV was found later in a canal.

During questioning, Buckner admitted to being the person in the front passenger seat of the SUV and being one of the three people from the vehicle who fired into the crowd, according to his arrest report. He reportedly told police he couldn’t remember how many shots he fired.

The first person arrested in connection to the investigation was 22-year-old Davonte Barnes, who also faces three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Miami-Dade police said Barnes confessed to meeting with the suspects before the shooting and being a look out while it took place.

Police don’t have as much information about the second vehicle, described as a black car with at least two people inside.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence. A cowardly act,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said at the time.

Police said they believed the mass shooting was targeted and likely connected to an ongoing rivalry between two groups.

A reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.