MIAMI (CBSMiami)– The yearly King Tides, brought about by Wednesday’s new moon, will continue to affect South Florida coastal areas.

It’s called “sunny day flooding” as streets and yards can see standing water even without any rain. Don’t be surprised to see water bubbling up from storm drains as these higher tides push water beyond where their typical high tide marks.

It’s the time of year near the equinox when the sun and moon align with the Earth’s equator to exert a higher gravitational pull. This pull can lead to higher tides especially around the full and new moon which is what we see happening this week.

The morning high tides of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are forecast to be the highest. For a period of about three hours, sea water can inundate low-lying areas as it works its way up through storm drains.

Watch for more potential flooding later this week and then again during the next full or new moons later this month and the next.