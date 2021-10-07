MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the driver of a truck involved in a burglary and police pursuit early Thursday morning.
According to El Portal police, they received a burglary call around 3:30 a.m. When an officer arrived at the scene to confront the subject he drove off in a truck.
The officer pursued the truck's driver in the area of NE 79th Street and NE 2nd Avenue, and a second officer joined in. At one point, police said, the driver of the truck fired a shot at a pursuing officer.
The pursuit came to an end at NE 82nd Street and NE 4th Place when the driver bailed out of the truck and took off on foot.
A search was conducted but the driver was not located. Police said in the bed of the truck they found a generator and other items.
Ring video shows the generator and the other items being stolen and put into the truck.