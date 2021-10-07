MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NFL On CBS analyst Trent Green will be tackling the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday and predicts it is going to be tough for Brian Flores and his team to get their season back on track after a 1-3 start.

“It’s a tall order to think they’re gonna get it turned around this week against the Bucs,” said Green. “I guess you could always, you know it’s the NFL, so strange things can happen.”

Brian Flores spent 15 years working in New England, which means he spent 15 years working alongside Tom Brady but things are different now.

“Tom’s running a little bit different offense, quite a bit different offense than what he was running, you know in New England so that’s going to be a tall order for the Dolphins to get things turned around,” said Green.

It will be a tall order, especially without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“They had a specific set of plays in the way they wanted to run their offense with Tua,” said Green. “There were certain things they wanted to have set up you know, and how they wanted to do things you know, and I know they have another new offensive coordinator.”

Green said interim starter Jacoby Brissett and Tua are “quite a bit different. Different quarterbacks, so yeah, I’m sure that has that has a lot to do with it.”

Miami has lost three straight; Tampa Bay is coming off last weekend’s win at New England, the field Brady called home for two decades.

The Dolphins and Buccaneers kickoff at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday