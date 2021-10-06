MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spirit Airlines will begin service out of Miami International Airport on Wednesday.
The South Florida-based air carrier will start with nine destinations, including Atlanta, Atlantic City, Boston, Newark, and Port au Prince. Spirit has hired more than 200 new employees for the MIA launch.
Twenty-two more destinations will be added in November and January, for a total of 31 cities served from MIA – 20 domestic and 11 international.
Spirit's full schedule will immediately make it one of MIA's busiest passenger carriers. It is already the largest airline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Spirit, headquartered in Miramar, is the only major airline based in Florida