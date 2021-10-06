MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An appeals court Wednesday dismissed a case filed by the Miami-Dade County School Board that challenged an initial Florida Department of Health rule aimed at preventing schools from requiring students to wear masks.

A panel of the 3rd District Court of Appeal said the challenge was moot because the Department of Health last month repealed the initial rule and issued a new version.

The Miami-Dade County School Board on Friday filed a challenge to the new rule at the South Florida appeals court, according to an online docket.

The Department of Health issued the initial rule Aug. 6, a week after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order designed to prevent mask mandates.

The Miami-Dade County board, which has required students to wear masks to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, challenged the rule. But amid other litigation, the Department of Health on Sept. 22 issued the new rule.

The appeals court has approved a motion by the school board to “expedite” the handling of the challenge to the new rule.