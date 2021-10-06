MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing indecent exposure charges after Miami-Dade police say he exposed himself to two women on Kendal Drive.

Police identified the man as Rommy Ray, 43, of SW Miami.

Authorities said the incident happened on October 1st at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of 97th Avenue and SW 88th Street.

Investigators said two women were traveling westbound on Kendall Drive when they observed Ray’s white Ford pick-up truck driving alongside their vehicle.

The victims told police Ray began catcalling them and that he then raised his pelvis, exposed himself, and pleasured himself while looking at the victims.

The victims video recorded the incident and detectives were later able to identify and locate Ray.

Ray faces one count of indecent exposure.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have been victimized by this inindividual to call the Kendall District at (305) 270-3879.