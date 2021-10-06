MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines man has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography following an extensive investigation, police said.
Pembroke Pines police said Michael Allenick, 61, was arrested on October 5.
Authorities said he was interviewed and subsequently taken into custody.
Police did not say how many counts Allenick is facing but did say he was charged with criminal computer pornography charges.
He was transported to Broward County's main jail.
Anyone who may have additional information pertaining to Allenick is urged to contact police at 954-743-1637.