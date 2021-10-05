WATCH LIVEJury selection proceedings underway in Nikolas Cruz jail guard brawl case
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Jobs, Local TV, Miami News, Publix

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for a job? Florida-based Publix announced Monday it plans to hire approximately 30,000 associates through the end of the year.

“As we continue to grow, having a dedicated team ready to meet our needs is vitally important,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “Whether associates are new to the workforce or making a career change, Publix provides great benefits and a strong culture in which its associates build long, fulfilling careers.”

READ MORE: Accused Of Killing 3 Co-Workers, Florida Man Tells Police He Did It Because They Raped Him

Publix said it will hire associates to work in stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities for nonseasonal positions.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Of Dirt Bike Rider

Publix is the largest employee-owned grocery retailer in the US.

There are 828 Publix stores in Florida.

MORE NEWS: Jury Selection Underway For Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Jail Brawl Trial

Click here to see which jobs are available near you.

CBSMiami.com Team