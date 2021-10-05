MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cryptocurrency is moving into the medical field. The Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to raising essential funds for the patients and families of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, announced Tuesday it has started accepting cryptocurrency donations.

The hospital said in a news release that Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation is among the first nonprofits, and believed to be the first healthcare foundation in South Florida to accept cryptocurrency donations.

“We are so excited to begin accepting cryptocurrencies as a donation method to benefit the children and families we serve every day,” Michelle Boggs, president of the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “We hope that by adding this method of giving, we will reach more people who want to support the life-saving work of our hospital, and do so in a fast, easy, secure transaction.”

The Foundation is accepting the following cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Amp (AMP), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), ChainLink (LINK), Dai (DAI), Dogecoin (DOGE), The Graph (GRT), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Litecoin (LTC), Storj (STORJ), UMA (UMA), Zcash (ZEC), 0x (ZRX) and 1inch (1INCH) and more, stated the release.

The donations are tax-deductible for donors and are not subject to capital gains taxes.

This addition comes ahead of #BitCoinTuesday on Tuesday, November 30, a major giving day for the digital currency community.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation has partnered with The Giving Block to accept cryptocurrency donations.

If you’d like to donate cryptocurrency to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation, visit www.nicklauschildrens.org/crypto.