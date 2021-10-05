MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy player profile is speedy Devaughn Mortimer from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.

The Dillard Panthers wide receiver will be trading his blue and gold white jersey for the garnet and gold when he heads to Tallahassee where he has committed to play for Florida State University as part of a top 10 recruiting class at the moment.

With Devaughn Mortimer, the Seminoles are gaining a game breaker with track speed.

“I grew up watching Dalvin Cook when he was there, and I’ve always been a big fan of FSU. So, when they offered me, I was very excited to play for my dream school,” said Mortimer to CBS4’s Mike Cugno.

When asked to describe what kind of wide receiver he is, Mortimer replied, “Devaughn’s actually like a speed guy. He’ll juke you every now and then. He’ll burn you, make separation and he has very good hands.”

One thing Devaughn’s head coach Tyler Tate requires from his skill position players is to participate on the track team.

He doesn’t disappoint on the track either.

Mortimer can fly by running a 10.7 in the 100 meters. Another reason to get him the ball as much as possible. That’s why he’s also returning kicks for the Panthers.

“Yes sir that’s one of my big priorities for me. I’m a speed guy, I can read, and I have vision. I can get missing.”

“When do you know you’re going to fair catch it and when do you know you’re going to take it?” asked Cugno.

“When the kick is too high, and you see the people coming full speed like 15 yards from you that’s when you fair catch it. But if you’re a little fast and they’re like 15-20 yards from you then you’ll be able to catch it and just make a move and go,” he said.

If you’d like to nominate a high school football player for the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, click here.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy recognizes the top high school football player in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties.