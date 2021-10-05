Miami (CBSMiami) — There are two different meteor showers for stargazers to look forward to in the month of October.

They’re the Draconid and the Orionid meteor showers. Let’s talk about the Draconid meteor shower first which happens from October 6th through the 10th.

In South Florida, we can catch the peak of the Draconids this Friday night through overnight Saturday. Just make sure to look up towards the northwest sky and you don’t need any special equipment, just your eyes, mostly clear skies, and low light pollution.

During the peak nights, the Draconid meteors zoom by at a rate of 10 meteors per hour.

Meanwhile, the Orionid meteor shower has been active since October 2nd. South Floridians can already look for the meteors each night leading up to the peak – between the 20th and the 21st of the month.

The Orionid meteor shower can blast up to 20 meteors per hour. These meteors are known to be the brightest and fastest streaking stars across the night sky. The best viewing is in an area away from city lights. Look towards the eastern and southeastern sky after midnight and before dawn.

However, this year’s full Hunter’s Moon occurs on the same night as the peak of the Orionids, October 20th-21st.

Before then, you still have a chance to catch the meteors from the Orionids before this month’s full moon. So why not add these dates to your October calendar for some fun, ‘spooky season’ things to do with the family. And remember to make a wish when you see the flying stars!