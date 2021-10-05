  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Hialeah Middle School, Local TV, Miami News

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Hialeah Middle School has been arrested for allegedly having an affair with a 14-year-old former student.

Brittiny Lopez-Murray was booked into jail in Miami-Dade Monday night.

The 31-year-old is facing multiple charges.

According to CBS4 news partners the Miami Herald, the police report said she had multiple sexual encounters with a boy in her car.

Lopez-Murray was Hialeah Middle’s “rookie teacher of the year” in 2017.

The district told CBS4 late Monday night they’ve begun the process of terminating her.

CBSMiami.com Team