MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Al Capone’s Miami mansion has been sold for $15.5 million.
CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the home was sold to 93 Palm Residence LLC, managed by Coral Gables accountant Toni Alam.READ MORE: Broward Schools Votes To Keep Mask, Quarantine Rules In Place
Capone, the original “Scarface,” bought the waterfront house for $40,000 in 1928. He died there in 1947 from a heart attack.READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale Commissioners Vote 4-1 In Favor Starting Negotiations With Boring Company To Build Tunnels
Developer Todd Michael Glaser and partner Nelson Gonzalez, senior vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM bought the residence in August for $10.75 million with plans to demolish it and replace it with a more modern project. But preservationist in Miami Beach balked at their plans.
Glaser said the offer came out of the blue and compared it to a winning lottery ticket.MORE NEWS: Florida Takes Aim At 'Vaccine Passport' Ruling
“If someone tells you they want to give you a $5 million lotto ticket, of course you’d take it,” Glaser said.