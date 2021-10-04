BAL HARBOUR (CBSMiami) – A suspected meth lab has been uncovered inside a Bal Harbour condo.

According to a Bal Harbour spokesman, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the Majestic Towers Condo located at 9601 Collins Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The spokesman said the suspected meth lab is on the 15th floor.

The tenant, according to the spokesman, was evicted last week.

When management entered the unit, they spotted suspicious items and called the Bal Harbour Police Department who saw evidence of what may be a clandestine meth lab operation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says three floors have been evacuated. They are the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors. There are no injuries reported.

Miami-Dade Police and its bomb squad were also called to the scene.

This is a developing story so keep checking back for more information.