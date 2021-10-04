PINECREST (CBSMiami) – A person has been rushed to the hospital Monday night following a shooting at a Pinecrest McDonald’s.
Pinecrest PD said an altercation led to gunfire at the restaurant in the 12600 block of South Dixie Highway.
The person who was struck was taken to Jackson South Medical Center’s trauma center. The victim’s condition is unknown.
About a block and half north, there was a second crime scene.
Pinecrest PD said at least two people took off in a truck, which crashed into a small retaining wall. They are now in custody, considered persons of interest
At this hour, police are also continuing to question a couple of McDonald's employees.
Despite the violent night, police assured Pinecrest remains safe.