MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Facebook and some Facebook-owned platforms are experiencing a worldwide outage Monday afternoon. The company said it is working to get its products up and running as soon as possible.
The company did not say what might be causing the outage, which began around 11:45 ET. It is normal for websites and apps to suffer outages, though one on a global scale is rare. Users reported being unable to access Facebook in California, New York and Europe.
According to Down Detector, reports of the outage began at 11:21 a.m and reports peaked at nearly 124,000 around 11:51 a.m.
Facebook-owned Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are also down.
It is unclear what caused the outage.