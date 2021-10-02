MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard announced Saturday that 199 rescued Haitians have been reapatriated.
The Coast Guard said they routinely return persons interdicted at sea aboard unseaworthy vessels to their country of origin to prevent loss of life at sea.
“These types of ventures are extremely dangerous due to them being grossly overloaded, aboard unseaworthy vessels, and without safety equipment,” said Lt. Brandon Decardenas, Coast Guard Air Station Miami public affairs officer. “Coast Guard air and sea assets help prevent people from losing their lives in these attempts.”