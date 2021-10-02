MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Orange County authorities held a press conference on Saturday afternoon to say they have found a body believed to be that of missing Pembroke Pines teen Miya Marcano.

Orange County Sheriff Mina John said the body was found in a wooded area the area of Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums Saturday morning.

“Everyone wanted this outcome to be different,” Mina said.

Mina aldo said they had notified her parents, adding “our hearts are broken.”

Her purse and ID were also found.

The medical examiner will be performing an autopsy on the body.

On Friday, the FBI joined the search for missing Marcano and a $15,000 reward was announced for information in the case.

Police agencies searched in New Smyrna Beach, which proved to be a difficult area.

Deputies were riding ATV’S in brushy areas and they’re searching through dense woods — using machetes to cut their way through the wilderness.

An aerial view shows the vastness of where they are looking for any sign of Marcano. The 19 year old Pembroke Pines woman has been missing for a week now, last seen at her Orlando apartment.

On Friday evening, her family held a vigil. It was supposed to be upbeat with music, filled with Miya’s favorite songs, something to lift spirits, but it wasn’t long before anguish and sadness.

It gripped this exhausted family, leaving them crying together, hugging one another for support.

“It’s been a week that we’ve been up in Orlando searching for my cousin. It’s starting to hit all of us,” said Caili Sue, Miya’s cousin.

Another vigil was held in Lauderhill.

The family tells CBS4 investigators got a ping from suspect Armando Caballero’s phone in New Smyrna Beach.

He’s the prime suspect who died by apparent suicide. Orange County Sheriff John Mina remains vague about the mission here. “As tips and leads and evidence comes in from cell phone records, internet searches, all those things, we immediately send teams out to search those areas,” Sheriff Mina said.

Family and friends also passed out flyers in New Smyrna Beach, about on Thursday.

Marcano vanished Friday September 24 just before she was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale to visit her family, authorities said.

Marcano grew up in Pembroke Pines and attended Flanagan High School where dozens who know her, including those who went to school with her, came to show support at a vigil on Thursday night .