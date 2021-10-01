MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida lottery players have $620 million reasons to play the Powerball game. The jackpot stands at $620 million after nearly four months without a winner.

It is the tenth-largest prize money in lottery history in the US, but the odds are one in 292.2 million.

The Powerball jaclkpot has rolled 39 times since June 9, 2021.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

The winner of the multi-state Powerball jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $446 million before taxes.

In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Powerball is played in 44 states.

