PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Over two years ago an explosion rocked a Plantation shopping plaza leaving many hurt and destroying businesses.

Fast forward to now the debris is clear and the plaza has reopened, but what remains the same is the impacts for those who were injured in the blast.

“There are people as far north as in the fountains by Too Jay’s who were affected by this and as far south as at the Publix affected by this,” says Sam Coffey, managing partner of Coffey Trial Law.

Coffey represents a chunk of claims of relating to the blast and says his clients are still dealing with numerous symptoms today.

“Some of them have ringing in their ears, some have depression or anxiety, some just can’t find happiness anymore, they’re isolated,” says Coffey.

Coffey says his firm has recovered over $3 million in settlements related to the blast so far and more settlements are expected within the next few weeks.

“It’s mostly therapy, we cannot put a band aid on the brain,” says Coffey.