MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida nurse is finally home after three months in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Carlos Olano, 64, works at Jackson Memorial Hospital but spent the last months there as a patient after testing positive for the virus.

“When I first came out to the floor, I never thought I was going to leave,” Olano said Friday morning.

“I never thought I was going to leave the way I am, going home.”

Olano was unvaccinated but said he wasn’t opposed to it.