MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a reunion 7 years in the making.
After losing her beloved ‘Sissi’ back in 2014, her owner tells us she gave up hope in bringing her faithful companion home, but that all changed just a few days ago.READ MORE: Espacio Vogue Miami Officially Underway In Miami Design District
A dog chip company in Mississippi found her and called her owner.
A driver picked Sissi up and embarked on their journey back to South Florida.READ MORE: Historic Shuttered Mai-Kai Restaurant To Reopen In South Florida
CBS4 was there to capture the emotional moment.
“I could not believe it. I thought I was in a dream. It was so surreal, but, I try to sit down, and try to calm myself,” said her owner.MORE NEWS: ‘His Legacy Will Live Forever In South Florida’: Fans Look Forward To Honoring Don Shula At His Celebration Of Life
While Sissi’s owner says she doesn’t quite know how she made it across several states, she’s just glad to have her best friend home safe once again.