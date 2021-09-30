PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Emotion and faith fueled a vigil in the hometown of still missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano on Thursday.

“Prayer moves mountains, we need to continue to pray for Miya to come home, she will be found I can feel it,” said one woman at the vigil.

Marcano grew up in Pembroke Pines and attended Flanagan High School where dozens who know her, including those who went to school with her came to show support as the search for Marcano continues just a few hours away in Central Florida.

“I’ve definitely watched her grow up,” says Destini Godfrey, who went to high school with Marcano. “She will light up every room you walk in, she’s an amazing person.”

In front of the school’s entrance candles were placed to shape a heart and to spell out Marcano’s first name.

Marcano graduated just last year.

“We will never stop looking for Miya, the day we find her is the day we stop,” says Simone Pedro. aunt.

At the vigil family members handed out flyers in hopes that folks in Broward and Miami-Dade would put them on their cars