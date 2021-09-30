ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Family and friends of Miya Marcano are praying for a miracle, holding vigil outside her Orlando apartment.

“Send your angels to be with Miya and let her guardian angels enlighten and keep her safe from any harm,” her grandmother Violet Delville prayed.

Miya’s mom was tightly clutching a teddy bear that belongs to daughter.

“That’s something Miya always had,” explained Delville. “When they went in the apartment and saw Teddy was there we knew something definitely was wrong.”

Miya went missing from her Orlando apartment complex last Friday, her family is holding out hope that she will be found alive and well.

“We just want her to come home, just come home,” sobbed her aunt Marie Sue.

“Just come home Miya, just come home,” she repeated.

Family and friends passed out flyers in New Smyrna Beach, about 50 miles away. At the same time deputies were conducting searches in the same general area after getting a cell phone ping from the prime suspect, Armando Caballero, who was found dead by an apparent suicide earlier in the week.

“Our emergency response team and others have conducted over 30 searches since Miya has been missing that spans three different counties and includes about 175 personnel,” said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

As the family keeps hope alive and prays for strength, they say they need answers and need to find Miya.

“We need closure! Regardless of what it is,” cried Delville. “We need closure. I don’t know what life would be never knowing where she’s at, we ask if anyone knows anything please let us know.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will continue the search Friday in New Smyrna Beach.