MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City Of Margate announced Thursday that Police Chief Jonathan Shaw has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged misconduct.
The move follows a special meeting held Thursday by the Margate City Commission.
City officials said that because this is an active investigation, “no further details can be provided at this time.”
Captain Joseph Galaska, a member of the Margate Police Department since 1995, will take over as acting police chief.